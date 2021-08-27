A man has been accused of killing an alligator and destroying its nest with a lawn mower.

A 59-year-old Floridian man has been arrested, facing third-degree felony charges.

The alligator and nest were disturbed after the man began clearing grass from the area.

The footage shows the man warning the alligator with the mower, but the animal did not move.

The injuries the alligator sustained were severe, meaning it had to be put to sleep.

The man in question has said that his behaviour was accidental, and the video is not an accurate depiction of events.