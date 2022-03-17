Anna Delvey has denied being a “con artist”, despite posing as a German heiress and swindling more than £147,000 from New York’s elite.

The true story of Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) reached worldwide audiences when it became the subject of Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna.

Despite the fact that a jury found her guilty of fraud and grand larceny, Sorokin has denied being a “con artist”.

“Absolutely not,” she said, when speaking on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Sorokin added that she “can’t tell an exact instance” where she lied.

