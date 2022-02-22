Apple employees ‘using Android phones’ to keep union efforts under wraps

Appleemployees have reportedly been using Android phones to help keep their unionising efforts under wraps.

According to the Washington Post, Apple employees have been holding secret meetings and have communicated using encrypted messaging to avoid detection from their employer.

Anonymous sources revealed to the publication that huge numbers of staff are discussing unionisation due to their wages not being increased to match inflation.

The reports also claim that management have tried to convince staff that this won’t be helpful.

