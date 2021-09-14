We look at what may be in store for today's Apple California Streaming event.

Rumours are swirling that Apple is likely to unveil four new iPhones at their virtual event held from its Cupertino, California, headquarters.

They include the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

While they may look similar to the previous models, the devices should include many under the hood changes, including improved camera capabilities and better battery life.

Third-generation AirPods, a new Apple Watch Series 7 and something related to augmented reality could also be in the announcement line-up.