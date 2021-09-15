Apple has unveiled the new iPhone 13 range, alongside the Apple Watch Series 7, which features a new design.

Boss Tim Cook has hailed the latest release as the “best iPhones we have ever created”, crediting bigger batteries and better dual cameras on the device.

It has been announced that the iPhone 13 will available from 24 September.

The Apple Watch, which will release "later this fall", boasts a vastly bigger screen than its predecessor, with 40 per cent thinner borders on the edge of the display.