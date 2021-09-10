Apple has announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service that offers ‘premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings’.

The acquisition adds to Apple Music’s growing library of more than 75 million songs and builds on the platform’s existing classical music content.

The tech giant said it plans to launch a classical music-focused app next year that harnesses Primephonic’s existing user interface with Primephonic going offline on Sept. 7, and current subscribers will get six free months of Apple Music.