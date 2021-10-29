Tech giant Apple has released footage of its new robot recycling facility in the Netherlands, offering customers an insight into how it reuses materials from its old devices. The robot, named Daisy, can recognise and disassemble 23 different iPhone models at a speed of 18 seconds per phone. Per year and at full capacity, the device can take apart up to 1.2 million phones to find elements to recycle. The video was released by Apple to encourage more customers to recycle their products, as the company looks to be carbon neutral by 2030.