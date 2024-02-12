Meet the maritime tech guru taking his high-speed ferries across the Atlantic

For British businesses, making it in America is no mean feat – yet with many of the most lucrative global markets, it’s a life changing prospect.

In this original series produced by Zinc media, presenter Alex Polizzi and five UK SMEs head Stateside to try to make it Big in America – aided by the Department for Business & Trade, who will connect them with some of America’s top business leaders.

In this episode we see David Tyler, director of maritime technology company Artemis – make his bid – but will the gods be with him? Watch the video to find out.