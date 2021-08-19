An artistic swimmer from Slovakia has been captured running underwater in what's been described as a "breathtaking" performance. In the video, filmed in July last year, Silvia Solymosyova can be seen turning herself upside down, before walking on the water's surface. In a caption for the clip, which has more than 8 million views, she wrote: "Am I on, in, or underwater?"

The 18-year-old, who has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, said: "I am an artistic swimmer and love sharing my work with my social media family ... Is it a flex to say it was easy?"