This bizarre footage shows the moment a scuffle erupted at an Asda supermarket - in a row over reduced items.

Nick Alexander was shopping at his local supermarket in Wolverhampton when the scene suddenly turned violent.

Bargain hunters are shown pushing and shoving each other in scenes reminiscent of “Black Friday” sales.

Luckily, the only injury or casualty is a single wafer of ham that falls to the ground during the ruckus complete with a dramatic zoom from cameraman Nick.

