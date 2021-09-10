An Asian elephant rolls around in a mud bath as she’s sprayed with water while basking in the sun in Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

The Australian zoo shared footage of the female Asian elephant named Pak Boon rolling around in the mud in her enclosure as she’s hosed down.

The overjoyed elephant takes to the ground and rolls around on her side in the mud while kicking her legs.

With her mouth wide open - as though smiling - Pak Boon briefly sits up before falling plonking herself back down into her mud bath.

“Suns out, Pak Boon’s out,” the zoo captioned the video.