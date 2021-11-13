Researchers believe a near-Earth asteroid the size of a Ferris wheel could be a piece of the moon.

The Kamo`oalewa asteroid, a name that comes from Hawaiian chants alluding to "an offspring that travels on its own," is known as a quasi-satellite, meaning it orbits the sun but gets close to Earth.

It was discovered in 2016 in Hawaii, and it can only be observed every few weeks in April.

Astronomers estimate it is 150-190 feet in diameter and comes roughly 9 million miles from Earth.

Sign up to our daily newsletters here.