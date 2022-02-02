Aston Martin introduces the world’s most powerful luxury SUV

Aston Martin has today revealed the new DBX707 – a segment-defining SUV with a unique combination of strong performance, supreme dynamics, unmistakable style and absolute luxury.

The DBX707 is the fastest, most powerful and best handling luxury SUV on the market.

Taking the V8, DBX’s widely acclaimed design, dynamics and driver-pleasing character as its starting point, DBX707 builds brilliantly on those authentic sporting attributes.

Every area of the car has been enhanced to boost performance, intensify driving pleasure and amplify its on-road presence.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here