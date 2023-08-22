Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has released a video showing how honey forms in zero gravity in space as he makes breakfast.

AlNeyadi can be seen in the footage with a piece of bread floating in front of him. He then grabs a bottle of honey and squirts the honey onto the bread.

The honey can then be seen forming into the shape of a ball. It then lands on the bread and remains in the same shape.

AlNeyadi then folds his bread to squeeze down the honey, before tucking into his breakfast.