Astronomers discover 'monster' black hole in dim dwarf galaxy

Scientists have discovered a “monster" black hole in a small galaxy around 110 million light-years away.

The black hole has a mass approximately 200,000 times that of the Sun and is buried in the Mrk 462 galaxy.

Compared to the hundred billion of our own Milky Way galaxy, Mrk 462 contains only several hundred million stars and the miniature black hole located in it is only one of a handful ever found.

Jack Parker of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire said: "This black hole in Mrk 462 is among the smallest of the supermassive, or monster, black holes,"

