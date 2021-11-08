This is the incredible moment a thrill-seeking mountain biker, Aurelien Fontenoy, cycled up and over the arch of a bridge in his hometown of Grenoble .

The French mountain biker said he kept thinking that he would end up in the graveyard just over the bridge if he “made one wrong move” and emphasised how in touch you need to be with your body and bike to successfully attempt such a trick. As you can see in the above video, this one clearly isn’t for the faint-hearted.