Australian builder appears to knock down brick wall by running headfirst into it

This hilarious video shows a builder knocking down a brick wall - by running headfirst into it.

Grady Ogilvie was working on renovations at his boss’s house when he came up with the human wrecking ball idea.

He charged and slammed into the solid wall which, to the surprise of everyone on site, came crumbling down.

Mr Ogilvie said: “I was pretty certain it wasn’t going to come down, but with permission from my boss, I gave it a go and asked my co-worker to film it for a laugh. The rest is history.”

