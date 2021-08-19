A dog has been filmed looking upset after her owner picked up early from daycare. In the video, Poppy can be seen ignoring calls from owner Ashleigh Wedd - from Sydney, Australia - before turning around to with a sad expression on her face. Wedd said: "Poppy absolutely loves going to daycare. She always gets raving reviews on her report card stating how playful and friendly she is!

"But one day, I finished up what I was doing early and thought she'd be excited to see me, so I picked her up early - turns out she got very sad!"