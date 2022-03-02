An exhausted wallaby was saved from deep water as it struggled to stay afloat after getting caught in Australia's flooding.

Natalie Crawford captured the footage of her partner, Alan Niwa, making the heroic rescue outside of their home in Caboolture, Queensland.

He can be seen carrying the animal all the way out of the water, eventually placing the tired wallaby back on dry land, where it struggles to stay on its own feet.

"I was worried for the poor little thing," Natalie said, speaking about her partner's rescue.

