Giant alligator that escaped enclosure during floods relocated by zookeepers

A massive alligator was relocated by keepers at the Australian Reptile Park after escaping its enclosure during heavy flooding.

Rapidly rising water levels allowed the creature - named Brutus - to swim over a boundary fence, where he became stuck on a bank.

Zookeepers worked fast to undertake the incredibly dangerous task of throwing him back over the fence, where he joined the 55 other alligators in the lagoon.

"The only way to move them is with manpower," Jake Meney, head reptile keeper, said.

"Pretty wild, pretty silly."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.