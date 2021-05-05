Australian news host Karl Stefanovic has mocked Meghan Markle after learning that she would be releasing a children’s book inspired by Prince Harry and baby Archie.

During a segment of the Today show, Stefanovic broke into a fit of laughter.

“They actually write poetry together!” Stefanovic ridiculed.

He also scoffed at the news that “The Bench” will be released as an audiobook.

The book, titled “The Bench”, will be released on 8 June 2021, and will be an illustrated story told through a mother’s eyes.