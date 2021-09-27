Twin babies imitate their TikTok loving mum by pretending to place their phones on the windowsill to perform a dance.

Jessica Santos captures her toddlers propping their toy phones against the window before pretending to record themselves dancing.

Both babies move up and down in a bid to dance inside their Willow Street, Pennsylvania home.

"I thought it was cute," Jessica said.

"Ever since this clip has gone viral, I have received a lot of criticism from people thinking that all I do all day is make videos, which is setting a bad example for the kids."