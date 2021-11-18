Footage shows the moment a driver passes food out of of his car to a group of baboons - which stand up like humans waiting to be fed.

Ahmed Nabi Mahmoud was enjoying the scenery in the Saudi countryside when his car mobbed by a curious group of primates.

He shared the video on his TikTok page and numerous people commented on the uncannily human resemblance of the Hamadryas baboons - with one comparing them to Hollywood actor Will Ferrell.

Ahmed, from Saudi Arabia, said: “We should always show compassion and caring for wildlife”.

