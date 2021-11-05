A mother was extremely embarrassed after her six-month-old baby was left looking like a member of the Addams Family a full week after first dressing up.

Chloe Sullivan, 30, from Snodland, put magnetic black eyeliner on six-month-old Vinnie as he wouldn’t be able to rub it off on the night – but unfortunately it has meant he’s been left with half an eyebrow a full week after the Halloween party.

At least Chloe and the rest of the family looked good on the night anyway.