Doctor delivers baby during 12-Hour flight using dental floss

An off-duty doctor used dental floss to deliver a baby when a woman went into labour during a long-haul flight.

Dermatology resident Dr Stephen Ansah-Addo was on a 12-hour flight from Ghana to Dallas, Texas, when air asked passengers if a health professional was on-board.

Dr Ansah-Addo and a nurse both sprang into action to assist the pregnant woman, named only as GG, who had gone into premature labour.

The pair had to use dental floss to cut the newborn baby boy's umbilical cord with because scissors aren't allowed on board.

