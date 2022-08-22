CCTV captures moment pregnant couple’s gender reveal ruined by clinic receptionist

A clinic employee in Dublin accidentally popped a gender reveal balloon in front of an expecting couple.

Walking toward the parents-to-be, a staff member from UltraScan popped the gender reveal balloon, erupting its pink confetti into the air.

Company UltraScan shared CCTV footage, capturing the couple’s and the employee’s shocked faces after their gender reveal was unexpectedly ruined.

Other patients in the clinic were seen dropping their jaw and covering their faces in shock.

“Gender reveal gone wrong,” the Irish company captioned the clip.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.