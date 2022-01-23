Baby elephant rescued after suffering from heat exhaustion

Conservationists from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust were driving to attend another orphan rescue when they spotted the animal lying on the ground in the blistering sun.

A rescue team was dispatched to help shepherd the calf to the shade and a plane was transport the calf to the capital, Nairobi.

The calf was put on a drip and taken to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s Nairobi Nursery where water, supplements and fresh greens awaited her.

The elephant’s condition was so fragile experienced caregivers spent two weeks looking after the animal before she eventually started to make a good recovery.

