Vets caring for a baby horse with full-body burns after he was set on fire have dressed him in colourful bandages as he recovers.

Three-month-old Phoenix the foal almost died last month when his tiny body was burnt to a crisp in what has been described as a “barbaric act of cruelty”.

He now has to be fully bandaged to prevent infection and with new dressing needed every two days, the vets who look after him are getting creative with his bandages.

Phoenix has already donned adorable superman, ladybird and rainbow designs, sparking an outpouring of love on social media.