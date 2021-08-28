A nine-day-old southern white rhino calf has begun exploring his home at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The calf, which has been named Justin, was born on August 19 to third-time mum Casey.

The baby Rhino was described as “bold and investigating” by the zoo’s lead keeper, Matt Gelvin.

Gelvin explained: “He knows he’s got mum at his back so he’s pretty brave out here”.

Justin is at ease even surrounded by other animals, such as buffaloes and gazelles, and he loves to interact with them.