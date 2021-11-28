Baby born at 23 weeks survives despite being given 10% chance

A tiny baby born at just 23 weeks and weighing less than a pound has defied the odds to survive and grow up strong.

Mother Jessica Doxey, 30, was rushed to hospital when she was just 23 weeks pregnant after being diagnosed with the life-threatening blood condition pre-eclampsia.

An emergency C-section was performed on Jessica who was warned her son was unlikely to survive. But Kaio eventually returned home after four months in the hospital and being given a 10 per cent chance of survival.