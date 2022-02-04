A meteorologist’s newborn baby stole the show as she helped deliver a live weather report.

Rebecca Schuld was about to go on air to deliver a warning about bad weather and freezing temperatures in Milwaukee when Fiona, her 13-week-old daughter, woke up from a nap.

As she was working from home due to Covid restrictions, Schuld decided to introduce her baby to the world, presenting the forecast with an adorable companion.

“She’s got one of her good thick blankies here for that cold weather that’s coming up tonight,” the reporter said, delivering the news.

