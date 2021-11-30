A greedy badger needed to be rescued by the RSPCA with power tools when he got stuck in a compost bin that was slightly too wide for his backside to get back out again.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Louis Horton said: "The green plastic compost bin would normally have a lid secured on top but this inquisitive and hungry badger had spotted an opportunity for what he thought would be an easy meal and clambered in through the open top.”