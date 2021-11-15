A terminally ill man who was wrestled to the ground by six police officers after he mooned a speed camera has been honoured with a suspected Banksy mural.

Darrell Meekcom, 55, was stunned when he was contacted by an anonymous person who represented an “international street artist” asking for details of the incident.

A few days later, he was messaged a postcode, which took him to an underpass in Kidderminster where the artwork now sits.

It depicts Bart Simpson mooning two police officers in riot gear with batons.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.