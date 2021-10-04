The Barbie brand has teamed up with the European Space Agency's (ESA) only active female astronaut to inspire young girls into Aerospace.

Samantha Cristoforetti’s doll floats inside the cabin during a Zero-G flight and educational resources on space made available to parents and teachers.

Ms Cristoforetti, 44, will break new ground next year by becoming the first European to command the International Space Station.

A portion of the sales from the Barbie will be donated to Women In Aerospace to inspire the next generation by creating a Barbie bursary for a PhD student.