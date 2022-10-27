Coal miner turns up to baseball game covered in soot after rushing straight from work

A coal miner has gone viral after he rushed straight from work to a baseball game completely covered in soot.

Michael McGuire came straight from the mine to join his family at the University of Kentucky Blue-White game in Pikeville.

“It was pretty much either come straight there or miss half the game and go home to take a shower,” Mr McGuire said after he went viral.

University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari was so impressed when he saw the miner’s dedication to catch the game, he offered him VIP tickets to another game.

Sign up for our newsletters.