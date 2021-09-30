Eye-catching footage has surfaced from France shows a guy nailing an unbelievable basketball trick shot.

The video filmed by Yoann Simon shows the subject attempting a "transfer trick shot," which requires the performer to shoot the ball at a backboard in a way that it bounces off it and goes through a second hoop, situated at a distance from the first one.

The filmer wrote: "Oftentimes, basketball players miss a direct shot and then there's this guy whose shooting skills are on a whole different level. It looks like he can score whenever and however he wants to."