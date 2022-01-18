What alternatives are there to the BBC licence fee?

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has indicated the licence fee will be axed from 2028 and said the time had come to “discuss and debate new ways of funding” the BBC.

The annual payment usually changes on April 1 each year will be kept below inflation at the current rate of £159 until April 2024.

An ally of Ms Dorries quoted by the Mail On Sunday said 19 to 34-year-olds are watching “YouTube, Netflix and videos on demand – they don’t watch the BBC, and shouldn’t be forced to pay for it.”

