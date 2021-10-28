A large bear was seen wandering around the residential neighborhood of San Dimas in California on Wednesday (27 October) causing a local school to be shut down.

A bear cub was also spotted at the Shull Elementary School and they decided to close the school out of fears the mother would come looking for it.

Authorities were able to tranquilize the larger bear and take it back to its natural habitat but not before it had caused some concern in the area.