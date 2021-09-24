A loved-up bear cuddled and kissed a female while on the hunt for a new mate failing to realise she was a statue.

Doug Yarrow spotted the black bear wandering around his Jackson Hole, Wyoming grounds and taking a dip in his pond.

The 75-year-old watched on as the “love machine” stood on its back legs and began rubbing its head and face against the polished sculpture of a female bear.

He then wrapped his paws around the statue - nicknamed ‘The Bearoness’ - before nuzzling into its chin.

The bear appears to kiss and playfully bite the statue without realising she was fake.