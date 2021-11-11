A family of bears were spotted roaming the streets of a town in Wyoming this week, strolling into the car park of a police station.

“We had some visitors last night. [Bear] #399 and her cubs swung by to say hi,” Jackson Police Department wrote on Facebook, sharing the video that has since been viewed over 100,000 times.

After the furry family strolled into the town, police shared advice on how local residents can reduce the chances of conflict, urging people to secure their garbage in trash cans and properly dispose of leftover pumpkins from Halloween.

