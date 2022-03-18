Beavers have been reintroduced to London for the first time in more than 400 years to help restore nature and river habitat.

A male and female, both aged two, were released into a special enclosure in the grounds of Forty Hall Farm in Enfield on Thursday (17 March).

Ian Barnes, the council's deputy leader, shared a video of the comically named "Justin Beaver" exploring his new home.

The species were hunted to extinction in Britain in the 16th Century, but are now being reintroduced across England thanks to a number of programmes.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.