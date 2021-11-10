Bella Hadid opens up about mental health struggles: ‘I’ve had breakdowns and burnouts'

Bella Hadid has opened up about her mental health struggles, revealing that she has had "breakdowns and burnouts".

Posting a message to her 47 million Instagram followers, the model urged anyone struggling to remember "you're not alone".

"I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it," Hadid wrote.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.