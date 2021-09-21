Ben Affleck has been gushing publicly about Jennifer Lopez for the first time since the stars rekindled their romance after nearly 20 years.

"I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is," Affleck told Adweek. "At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country."

"That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect,” the Oscar winner added.