Ben Affleck suggests ‘importance’ of having two parents to raise children

Ben Affleck risks backlash from single parents after suggesting the importance of having "two parents" to raise a child.

The Hollywood star shared his philosophy in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"It’s important to have two parents for the rearing and upbringing of a child," Affleck said.

"The most important thing to me is to be a good father. Boys need to be taught how to behave, how to conduct yourself. What your values should be. The ways my father did that for me are really meaningful."

