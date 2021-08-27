Here are the seven best dogs of the last decade. You're welcome.

Residents of Cormorant, Minnesota named the Great Pyrenees, Duke, as honorary mayor.

Frida the Labrador-Retriever helped locate survivors and victims after disasters such as earthquakes.

Glacier National Park named Border Collie Gracie as their "bark-ranger", while Portuguese Water Dogs Sunny and Bo lived with Barack Obama in the White House.

Boston's Museum of Fine Arts hired Weimaraner puppy Riley to sniff out art-destroying bugs, and Cullen and Romulus were the first-ever recorded genetically identical twins.

The remarkable sheepdog Pero travelled more than 200-miles home to Wales after being sold to an English farmer.