Three delicious anti-ageing foods for beautiful skin

Chef Susy Massetti offers some tips on three delicious foods you can try to add more into your diet to slow down the effects of ageing and improve your skin .

Massetti recommends swapping regular potatoes from sweet potatoes, due to their higher levels of vitamin A and C, as well as adding more leafy greens to your everyday meals due to their iron content.

As well as this, you can try to eat more courgettes as part of your diet, as they are both high in fibre and low in carbohydrates.