The contest to determine the Best Baguette of Paris has been award to Tunisian-born baker Makram Akrout.

Akrout, who has been living in France for 19 years, will have the opportunity to serve his bread at the Elysée presidential palace for a year after winning the contest of the Best Baguette of Paris in which 170 contestants participated.

“I’m proud, but it is no accident,” says the craftsman, referring to the fact that his father was also a baker.

The winning baker will also work at the Les Boulangers de Reuilly bakery.