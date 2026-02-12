Coronation Street star shares breast cancer update from hospital

Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard has shared a health update with fans after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 68-year-old, who played Rovers Return bartender Liz McDonald for three decades on the ITV soap, told RTÉ’s Late Late Show on Friday (6 February) that the illness is in its “very early stages”.

Posting an update before undergoing tests on Wednesday (11 February), Callard said that she was feeling “really positive”.

In a later clip filmed at home, the actor updated followers on the next stages of her treatment.