Driver swarmed by 'biblical plague of grasshoppers' in South Africa

A car was swarmed by 'hundreds of thousands' of grasshoppers while cruising down a motorway - which people compared to a 'biblical plague'.

Maryke Steenkamp was driving to Bloemfontein, South Africa, with family on January 5th when a cloud of what looked like dust appeared in front of them near Colesberg.

Terrifying footage showed their vehicle suddenly being swamped by a relentless cloud of flying insects that battered against the windscreen with audible thuds.

The horrifying video has been viewed more than 3.3million times online with many commenters comparing it to a "biblical plague".

