A woman in Arizona has given birth to a baby weighing 14lbs, 1oz.

Parents Cary and Tim Patonai believe their newborn Finnley, who arrived on 4 October at 38 weeks, could be one of the largest babies to be born at Banner Thunderbird Hospital in Glendale.

Cary added that Finnley has already become a little celebrity on the ward and described his weight as a “whopping” 14lbs on TikTok.

To put his weight in perspective, US health officials say the average birth weight for babies is around 7.5lbs.

